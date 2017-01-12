Furyk named US captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

REUTERS: Jim Furyk will captain the United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.

Furyk, nine times a player in the biennial competition, served as a vice-captain under Davis Love III at Hazeltine last October for the U.S. team that won golf's top team event for the first time since 2008.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)