Future looks bright for Singapore's speedsters on ice

SINGAPORE: A chance encounter with a speed-skating demonstration at a shopping mall ice rink was enough to convince 14-year-old Trevor Tan to pick up the sport back in 2012.

He's made rapid progress since pulling on the ice skates for the first time, and the teen is now one of Singapore's brightest talents in short-track speed-skating, with his potential highlighted by winning a gold medal in the 1,500m Junior C boys category in the recent MapleZ Southeast Asian Short Track Trophy held at JCube’s ice-rink on Jan 8.

His new personal best of 2 minutes 39.764 seconds at that distance means that he is one of the top junior speed-skaters in Southeast Asia.

Singapore Sports School student Trevor Tan (left), overtaking a Thai ice skater at the 2017 SEA Trophy. (Photo: Victor Go)

Even though Tan is part of the national team, he is four years shy of the age-limit for this year’s SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur and will not be able to take part in the regional event.

That's not acting as a brake on the up-and-coming ice-skater's ambitions, as he is hoping to someday take part in the Winter Olympics. “My ultimate goal in short-track speed-skating is to compete in the Winter Games and win a medal for Singapore,” said Tan, who was the first short-track skater to join the Singapore Sports School this year.

He added: “For now I just have to train harder and take part in the World Junior Games and hopefully I can get something out of it. I think experiences matter as well. With experience I can do better and not be nervous so that I can execute my strategies well.”

His father, though, was initially more concerned about safety on the ice: With speeds in excess of 40kmh, and with athletes wearing thin, razor-sharp skate-blades on their feet, there is a high risk of injury.

“I saw that the specialised skates for short-track speed-skating are long and sharp. It (initially) made me worry about the sport's safety,” said Tan Eng Kong.

The 44-year-old added: “Nowadays, (Trevor) knows what he’s doing. Even though he will occasionally crash into the paddings, he knows how to break his fall.

“I’m okay with him taking part in the sport now.”

Singapore's Trevor Tan (#59) at the 2017 SEA Trophy. (Video: SISA)

The senior Tan makes it a point to attend training sessions, where his son's passion for the sport is clear to him: “He has been putting in a lot of effort in training ever since national coach Chun Lee-kyung has been here,” he said.

The staff engineer at Seagate Technology added: “I think it is very good for Trevor to have this mentality to train himself and to be persistent. He also told me it is his dream is to compete in the Winter Olympics.

“If I can do my part to help him achieve this, I believe it will be all worthwhile.”

THE NEED FOR SPEED

Trevor, however, is not the youngest member of the national short-track team. That accolade goes to 12-year-old Alyssa Pok, who also showcased her talents at the Southeast Asian Short Track Trophy.

The Secondary 1 student at West Spring Secondary School won three gold medals in the Junior D girls category in the regional event.

Alyssa Pok winning gold in the 777m Junior D final at the 2017 SEA Trophy. (Video: SISA)

Going even faster is the teen girl’s aim, as she looks to compete against ice skaters of an even higher calibre in the future. “I think I can still improve my technique and timings,” she said.

"The next level is the Asian trophy as I have to benchmark myself against stronger countries like China and South Korea, where they’ve got more ice-time than Singapore. When I’m age-eligible, I’ll then take part in the Youth Olympics, where I can get more experience to take part in other (higher-level) competitions,” added Pok, who used to do gymnastics when she was younger.

Much like Tan’s father Eng Kong, Pok’s dad Vic Sent is supportive of his child’s talent: “The coaches have given very good feedback for Alyssa. Our national team coach Chun has given her a lot of guidance and improved her techniques.

He added: “Because Alyssa has responded well to training, coach Chun feels she has a lot of potential. Some of the other coaches from her prior overseas camps have given similar feedback, and so I think the road ahead looks promising so we have to give her every opportunity to train.”

MORE PROMISING YOUNG ICE SKATERS IN THE PIPELINE?

Both Tan and Pok are just two of the Singapore Ice Skating Association’s (SISA) young talents in their burgeoning ranks.

A total of 26 Singapore short-track skaters competed at SEA Trophy, including the youngest skater from the developmental team who is seven years old. In addition, seven skaters from Special Olympics Singapore joined the competition, some of whom are preparing for the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in Austria in March 2017.

The two-day event - which was a warm-up for this year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur - saw Team Singapore win a total of 45 medals, including 17 gold.

All this bodes well for the future of the sport, according to SISA president Sonja Chong: “All sports must look at nurturing all levels of athletes to create a pipeline and short-track speed-skating is no different. SISA takes the development of young talents seriously, and Alyssa and Trevor did Singapore proud at the recent Southeast Asian Trophy.”

She added: “(The pair) have progressed very well and are currently our top skaters in their national age groups, and are very strong contenders in the region. Their performance at the MapleZ SEA Trophy is a good indication of their abilities and determination, and more importantly, their potential to go even further.”

Said Pok, on her fellow junior counterparts in Team Singapore: “I think my teammates are talented in many different ways, some are very good in stamina, while others are good at speed. Some can persevere, and not give up no matter what. Others though, have the courage to overtake other skaters.

“Since nobody is perfect, we can still do our utmost and over time each of my teammates can improve their talents and do their very best.”