Galatasaray swoop for West Ham winger Feghouli

ISTANBUL: Galatasaray have signed West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli on a five-year contract for 4.25 million euros (3.86 million pounds), the Turkish club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Algeria international spent one season at West Ham after joining the Premier League club on a three-year deal from La Liga side Valencia last year.

Feghouli scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers, including one against NK Domzale in the return leg of a Europa League third qualifying round tie in West Ham's first match at the club's new London Stadium last July.

Paris-born Feghouli came through the ranks at French club Grenoble before joining Valencia.

An age-grade representative for France, he chose to play for Algeria and scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years with a penalty against Belgium in 2014.

