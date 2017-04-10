Garcia beats Rose to claim Masters Green Jacket

Channel NewsAsia

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters on Sunday, donning the Green Jacket on the 60th birthday of his hero, the late Seve Ballesteros.

  • Posted 10 Apr 2017 03:40
  • Updated 10 Apr 2017 08:15
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with caddie Glenn Murray during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates winning the Masters with a putt on the 18th green during a playoff against Justin Rose of England in the final round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits off the 12th tee in final round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justin Rose of England (L) watches his tee shot on the 12th with Sergio Garcia of Spain in final round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
After 73 majors, four heartbreaking runner-up finishes and years of self doubt, Garcia finally delivered the long awaited title when his 10-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole dropped into the cup at the par-four 18th, triggering a massive cheer from a gallery that had been on the edge of their seats.

Deadlocked after nine holes, the two friends and rivals produced an enthralling back nine showdown worthy of any Masters champion.

Garcia and Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of regulation and sent the year's first major to a playoff when both missed birdie putts and settled for pars at the 72nd hole.

It marked the first Masters playoff since Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera to become the first Australian to wear the Green Jacket in 2013 at Augusta National.

(Editing by Andrew Both)

- Reuters