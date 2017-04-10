Garcia wins Masters to end long major drought
Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title.
- Posted 10 Apr 2017 03:40
- Updated 10 Apr 2017 07:40
Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round.
Garcia birdied the first playoff hole and Rose made bogey.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Frank Pingue)
- Reuters