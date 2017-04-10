Channel NewsAsia

Garcia wins Masters to end long major drought

Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title.

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates an eagle putt on the 15th hole in final round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sergio Garcia of Spain tips his cap as he leaves the 18th green after finishing his third round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
AUGUSTA, Georgia: Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title.

Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round.

Garcia birdied the first playoff hole and Rose made bogey.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Frank Pingue)

- Reuters