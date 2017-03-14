Gaviria wins stage six of Tirreno-Adriatico, Quintana set for victory

LONDON: Columbia's Fernando Gaviria outsprinted Peter Sagan on stage six of the Tirreno-Adriatico in Civitanova Marche on Monday as his compatriot Nairo Quintana stayed in the overall lead with one day of racing left.

Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) stayed in control as the attacks began in the final 10km and, when it came down to the final sprint, held firm for his fourth win of the season.

Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton to retain a firm grip of the race heading into the final stage.

He holds a 50-second advantage over France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with just a 10km time trial to come.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)