Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini

REUTERS: Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.

Around 200 supporters blocked the team bus after Sunday's game, throwing eggs, shouting insults and spitting and kicking, news agency ANSA said.

Mandorlini, a former Inter Milan defender, has previously coached Atalanta, Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona. He has signed a contract until June 2018.

Genoa, 16th in the standings, host Bologna, one place and one point ahead of them, on Sunday.

