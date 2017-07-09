Geraint Thomas crashes out of Tour de France

Briton Geraint Thomas has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing in a high-speed descent during the ninth stage on Sunday.

CHAMBERY, France: Briton Geraint Thomas has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing in a high-speed descent during the ninth stage on Sunday.

Organisers said on their official twitter feed that Thomas, who went down on the slippery descent from the Col de la Biche, had retired from the Tour.

Thomas was second overall, 12 seconds behind Sky team mate Chris Froome.

