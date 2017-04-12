Germany probes possible militant links to Dortmund bus attack: Media

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police with the Borussia Dortmund team bus after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 A Police motorcylce with the Borussia Dortmund team bus after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police and emergency vehicles are seen near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

A message is seen on the big screen after the game was called off due to an explosion by the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the match

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke after the game was called off due to an explosion by the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the match

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Forensic experts search the area where the expolsion occured Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 General view as forensic experts search the area where the expolsion occured Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 A police dog handler near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic