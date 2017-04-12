Germany probes possible militant links to Dortmund bus attack: Media
- Posted 12 Apr 2017 16:00
- Updated 12 Apr 2017 16:04
BERLIN: German investigators are looking into the possibility that explosions targeting a bus carrying players of soccer club Borussia Dortmund may have been carried out by Islamists militants, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.
It said a letter left near the scene of the attack on Tuesday claimed it was in retaliation for German military reconnaissance missions against Islamic State in Syria.
The newspaper also said that the letter might be a deliberate attempt by the perpetrators to mislead investigators.
The Federal Public Prosecutor said in a statement it had taken over the investigation and would hold a news conference at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)
- Reuters