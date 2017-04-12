Channel NewsAsia

Germany probes possible militant links to Dortmund bus attack: Media

German investigators are looking into the possibility that explosions targeting a bus carrying players of soccer club Borussia Dortmund may have been carried out by Islamists militants, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

  Posted 12 Apr 2017 16:00
  Updated 12 Apr 2017 16:04
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police with the Borussia Dortmund team bus after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 A Police motorcylce with the Borussia Dortmund team bus after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police and emergency vehicles are seen near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
A message is seen on the big screen after the game was called off due to an explosion by the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the match
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke after the game was called off due to an explosion by the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the match
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Forensic experts search the area where the expolsion occured Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 General view as forensic experts search the area where the expolsion occured Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 A police dog handler near the Borussia Dortmund team hotel after an explosion before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 A fan after the game was called off due to an explosion by the Borussia Dortmund team bus before the match Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic
BERLIN: German investigators are looking into the possibility that explosions targeting a bus carrying players of soccer club Borussia Dortmund may have been carried out by Islamists militants, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It said a letter left near the scene of the attack on Tuesday claimed it was in retaliation for German military reconnaissance missions against Islamic State in Syria.

The newspaper also said that the letter might be a deliberate attempt by the perpetrators to mislead investigators.

The Federal Public Prosecutor said in a statement it had taken over the investigation and would hold a news conference at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)

- Reuters