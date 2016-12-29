Gillespie takes up T20 coaching role for Australia

MELBOURNE: Former test bowler Jason Gillespie will work as assistant to head coach Justin Langer for Australia's three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in February, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Gillespie and Langer will step in for regular head coach Darren Lehmann and his assistant David Saker, who will be in India preparing the test squad for the four-match series.

Former paceman Gillespie, who took 259 wickets in 71 tests and 142 wickets in 97 one-day internationals, is currently coaching Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League after spending five years coaching English county side Yorkshire.

"I'm just buzzing to get this role - it really is an exciting opportunity - and I'm humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard," Gillespie said in a media release from the board.

"The chance to be working with Justin Langer is terrific. Of course he's a friend and a former team mate, but he's also someone who's had success in this form of the game."

