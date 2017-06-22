Giorgi upsets Svitolina at Birmingham

Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi pulled off a surprise three-set win over number two seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Classic.

Giorgi won six of the last seven games as she triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over the Ukrainian.

The 25-year-old will face Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza also moved into the quarter-finals, enjoying a 6-1 6-4 win over American Alison Riske.

Britain's Johanna Konta takes on American Coco Vandeweghe later on Thursday and France's Kristina Mladenovic is up against China's Shuai Zhang.

