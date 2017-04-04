Giovinazzi replaces Wehrlein for Chinese GP

LONDON: Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will race again for Sauber in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix as replacement for German driver Pascal Wehrlein, the Swiss-based team said on Monday.

Sauber are hoping Wehrlein, who withdrew from the season-opening race in Australia due to fitness issues, could return for the third race of the championship in Bahrain or the following Russian Grand Prix.

"For me the most important is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100 percent performance from my side as soon as possible," said Wehrlein, who raced for now-defunct Manor last year.

"I will then be well-prepared for my first complete Grand Prix weekend for the Sauber F1 Team. Hopefully this can be in Bahrain but, if not, then we will take the time it needs until Russia to make sure I am completely ready."

