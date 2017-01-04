Channel NewsAsia

Giroud earns Arsenal a point at Bournemouth after thrilling comeback

  • Posted 04 Jan 2017 06:10
Olivier Giroud's stoppage-time header earned Arsenal an unlikely 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday after they had trailed 3-0 with 70 minutes on the clock.

The visitors were outplayed in the first half, going behind to a superb goal by Charlie Daniels after 16 minutes before Callum Wilson made it 2-0 from the penalty spot shortly after.

There was more urgency about Arsenal in the second half but they found themselves 3-0 down when Ryan Fraser got away with a shove on Hector Bellerin before cutting in to beat Petr Cech.

The comeback began when Alexis Sanchez headed in from close range and gathered steam when substitute Lucas Perez planted a sweetly-timed left-foot volley past keeper Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth's jitters increased when skipper Simon Francis was sent off for a clumsy tackle on Aaron Ramsey after 82 minutes.

Arsenal swarmed all over the tiring hosts in the closing stages and two minutes into stoppage time Giroud's glancing header crept inside the post to level it up.

Even then both sides had chances to win an absorbing match but Arsenal had to settle for the point that kept them in fourth place with 41 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

- Reuters