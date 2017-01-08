Giroud strikes late winner as Arsenal sneak by Preston

LONDON: Olivier Giroud's scoring streak continued as he struck late to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory at Championship side Preston North End in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Giroud's deflected finish in the 89th minute was rough on Preston who had dominated the opening period after Callum Robinson had given them an early lead.

Arsenal were a different proposition after the break and equalised a minute after the restart when Ramsey fired home from the edge of the area after Alex Iwobi's lay-off.

The hosts looked capable of holding out for a replay but Giroud struck for the fourth match in a row when he capitalised on a clever back heel by Lucas Perez.

Preston were left to rue missed chances before the break, the best of which saw Jordan Hugill somehow fail to connect with a Robinson cross with the goal gaping.

Robinson also had a goal ruled out for an infringement.

