Goal-shy Middlesbrough grab 1-1 draw with West Brom

Reuters - Alvaro Negredo's penalty helped Middlesbrough battle back to earn a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion but once again Boro struggled in front of goal at the Riverside as their winless streak stretched to six league games.

On a rainy night, James Morrison thumped a low shot past Victor Valdes to put West Brom ahead after just six minutes, but Negredo equalised 11 minutes later from the penalty spot after being brought down clumsily by Gareth McAuley.

The lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with 19 goals in 23 games, Boro again struggled to find the target and West Brom came closest to a winner, Matt Phillips hitting the post with a second-half header.

At home to Stoke in their next game, West Brom are in eighth position on 33 points, while Middlesbrough hover above the relegation zone in 15th place on 21 points.

