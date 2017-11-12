Goalless draw enough to secure Tunisia World Cup berth

Goalless draw enough to secure Tunisia World Cup berth

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Africa - Tunisia v Libya - Rades Olympic Stadium, Rades, Tunisia - November 11, 2017 - Tunisia's fans. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS: Tunisia booked their place in next year's World Cup finals after securing a point from a goalless draw at home against neighbours Libya on Saturday.

Tunisia finished on 14 points in Group A of the African preliminaries, one ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who fell short despite a 3-1 win over Guinea in Kinshasa at the same time.

Unbeaten Tunisia, who have been to four previous World Cup finals and were the first African country to win a game at the finals in 1978, were denied a fifth win in six group matches as Libya’s goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush made a number of key saves.

Diving saves kept Youssef Msakni, Anice Badri and Ghilane Chaalani from scoring as Nashnush proved a one-man roadblock.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

