Golf - Cabrera Bello cards 65 to earn share of St. Jude lead

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.

REUTERS: Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.

Americans Stewart Cink (69) and Ben Crane (68) joined Cabrera Bello at nine-under-par on a crowded leaderboard, with eight players bunched within two strokes and one round left at TPC Southwind.

Americans Chad Campbell and Luke List trail by one stroke, while South African Charl Schwartzel, who had a share of the halfway lead, regressed with a 74 to fall four strokes off the pace.

Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson is also four back, while former world number one Adam Scott trails by five.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Alan Baldwin)

Advertisement