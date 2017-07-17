Golf - DeChambeau wins John Deere Classic, earns British Open berth

Physics major Bryson DeChambeau worked out all the angles to win the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and earn a spot in next week's British Open.

Jul 16, 2017; Silvis, IL, USA; Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. PHOTO: Reuters/ Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
DeChambeau, a former amateur champion, sank a 14-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch his first PGA Tour victory.

He carded 65 and finished at 18-under-par 266 at TPC Deere Run, one stroke ahead of fellow American Patrick Rodgers, who bogeyed the par-five 17th.

DeChambeau, 23, is known for his revolutionary approach to the game. He plays with all of his irons the same length, which he believes is a mechanically superior approach.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters