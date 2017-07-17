Golf - Defending champion Stenson and Spieth paired for British Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson will partner former world number one Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds of this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Stenson and Spieth are scheduled to tee off with South Korean Kim Si-woo, who became the youngest winner at the Players Championship earlier this year, at 0947 local time (0847 GMT) on Thursday.

Stenson, who edged Phil Mickelson to win the title at Royal Troon last year, is bidding to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to defend his title.

World number one Dustin Johnson will partner Rory McIlroy and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, with the group getting underway at 1448 local time.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia will be joined by Australian Jason Day and 2015 champion Zach Johnson.

The first tee shot will be hit at 0635 local time by American Mark O'Meara, who was the winner in 1998 at Royal Birkdale.

