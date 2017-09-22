Golf - Stanley upstages big names to take Tour Championship lead

Kyle Stanley upstaged the big names to take the first-round lead with a six-under-par 64 at the Tour Championship in Georgia on Thursday.

Stanley, 22nd in the FedExCup standings, compiled seven birdies and one bogey in perfect conditions at East Lake in Atlanta.

A winner on the PGA Tour this year, Stanley leads the elite 30-man field by two strokes from fellow Americans Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, and Englishman Paul Casey.

FedExCup points leader Jordan Spieth recorded three late birdies for a three-under 67 in a decent start to the final event of the PGA Tour season.

The winner of the FedExCup on Sunday receives US$10 million.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

