Golf - Thomas crowned FedExCup champion at Tour Championship

American Justin Thomas clinched the FedExCup on Sunday, claiming a US$10 million bonus for winning the season-long points race on the PGA Tour.

Thomas started the Tour Championship second in the standings behind Jordan Spieth, but passed his countryman by finishing four strokes better at East Lake.

