Golf - Thomas crowned FedExCup champion at Tour Championship

Sport

Golf - Thomas crowned FedExCup champion at Tour Championship

American Justin Thomas clinched the FedExCup on Sunday, claiming a US$10 million bonus for winning the season-long points race on the PGA Tour.

Sep 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Thomas reacts to his putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. PHOTO: Reuters/ Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS: American Justin Thomas clinched the FedExCup on Sunday, claiming a US$10 million bonus for winning the season-long points race on the PGA Tour.

Thomas started the Tour Championship second in the standings behind Jordan Spieth, but passed his countryman by finishing four strokes better at East Lake.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters