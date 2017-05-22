Golf - Thompson takes wire-to-wire win at Kingsmill

Lexi Thompson earned her first win of the year, shooting a 6-under-par 65 on Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia

(The Sports Xchange) - Lexi Thompson earned her first win of the year, shooting a 6-under-par 65 on Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia

In carding her third 65 of the tournament, Thompson breezed to a five-shot victory over Chun In-gee of South Korea, finishing at 20-under 264 - a tournament record.

Thompson was playing in her third event since her stunning defeat at the ANA Inspiration, when she was hit with a four-shot penalty during the final round and eventually lost in a playoff in the year's first major.

The 22-year-old American never gave her opponents an opening on Sunday. Starting her round three shots ahead of the field, Thompson recorded six birdies in her bogey-free round, including a pair at Nos. 1 and 3 to pad her lead.

Thompson, ranked fifth in the Rolex World Rankings, notched her first victory on the LPGA Tour since the 2016 Honda LPGA Thailand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chun also got off to a fast start with three birdies in the first seven holes to whittle the deficit to two shots, but Thompson birdied No. 9 and added birdies at the 12th, 14th and 15th to pull away.

It was the third runner-up finish of the season for Chun, whose bogey-free 67 left her four shots in front of the third-place finisher Angela Stanford.

Stanford had four birdies and an eagle, at the par-5 15, in her closing round of 66 to finish one shot ahead of Danielle Kang, who finished alone in fourth place at 10-under 274.

Carlota Ciganda of Spain carded a 67 to finish in a tie for fifth with Sei Young Kim (71) of South Korea at 275.

Americans Ryann O'Toole (69) and Gerina Piller (69) were another shot back in a tie for seventh with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (70).

World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, trying to maintain her 82-week run atop the rankings, stumbled to a 73 and finished in a four-way tie for 10th in a grouping that included second-ranked South Korean Ryu So-yeon (68).

(Compiled by Peter Rutherford)