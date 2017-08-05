Golf - Walker strides into lead halfway through WGC-Bridgestone

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jimmy Walker, one week away from the defence of his PGA Championship title, fired a five-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead after two rounds of the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational on Friday.

REUTERS: Jimmy Walker, one week away from the defence of his PGA Championship title, fired a five-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead after two rounds of the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational on Friday.

Walker was unfazed by a pair of weather delays and registered six birdies and a bogey to reach the midway mark on seven-under-par 133 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

First-round leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium was alone in second after adding a level-par 70 to his opening 65.

Tied for third on four-under 136 were world number three Hideki Matsuyama, who posted three late birdies for 67, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy (69) and twice major winner Zach Johnson (67).

British Open winner Jordan Spieth shot even-par to stand another shot back with Australian Jason Day among six players bunched at 137.

Day got as low as five-under with five birdies on the front nine despite feeling a tweak in his back early in the round. He later suffered from the effects, pulling tee shots left into trees and rough, and made his way gingerly to the finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walker, who has struggled this season after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in April, said it had been a very long day, beginning two hours early in hopes of getting done ahead of expected thunderstorms, but just what he needed.

"It did feel like a marathon, but was a great day. Played solid, hit it well, made some putts," Walker said.

"It's just important for me to have a good week. I haven't had too many this year."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Peter Rutherford)