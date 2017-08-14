Golf: American Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE: Justin Thomas made two spectacular birdies in the final six holes on Sunday (Aug 13) to win the PGA Championship, the 14th-ranked American taking his first major title in a back-nine shootout thriller.

On a day that saw five players share the lead at one stage, Thomas fired a three-under par 68 to finish 72 holes on eight-under par 276 for a two-stroke victory over South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, Italy's Francesco Molinari and American Patrick Reed.

Thomas rolled in an amazing 40-foot chip shot at the par-3 13th for a two-stroke lead and curled a 14-foot putt into the left side of the cup to birdie the par-3 17th for a three-shot edge, making a closing bogey all-but irrelevant.

Thomas claimed the Wanamaker Trophy and grabs the top prize of US$1.89 million (€1.59 million) for his fourth victory of the season after last year's CIMB Classic in Malaysia and two January events in Hawaii, the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open.