Golf: Els still trying to qualify after honorary Masters invite

WASHINGTON: Four-time major winner Ernie Els clarified his status for the 2018 Masters on Tuesday (Dec 26), saying he is still working to qualify after receving an honorary invitation to Augusta National next April.

Els tweeted on Sunday "Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait!" and multiple reports said Els had received a special invitation to compete in next year's tournament.

Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 24, 2017

A five-year qualifying spot in the Masters from his 2012 British Open triumph ended this year for the 48-year-old South African.

Els received an honorary invitation to appear at Augusta National during Masters week in 2018 rather than being granted an automatic spot in the field for the year's first major championship.

"Wanted to clarify my excitement getting an invite from @TheMasters. Work continues to qualify to compete!" Els tweeted on Tuesday.

Wanted to clarify my excitement getting an invite from @TheMasters. Work continues to qualify to compete! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 26, 2017

Honorary invitees are given such perks as clubhouse access and tournament badges and in past years had been permitted into the Par-3 Contest and onto the course for practice rounds

