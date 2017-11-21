Golf: Feng holds on to women's rankings top spot

LOS ANGELES: Feng Shanshan has retained her world number one ranking following the LPGA Tour's season finale, the latest women's golf rankings showed on Monday (Nov 20).

Feng, the first golfer from China to claim a number one ranking, finished the LPGA Tour Championship tied for 21st on Sunday.

That was enough to see her hang onto the No.1 spot she had obtained earlier this month.

South Korean rookie Park Sung-Hyun was second in the rankings with Ryu So-Yeon third.

Park had looked poised to claim the top spot in the rankings from Feng after leading at the halfway stage at the Tour Championship.

American Lexi Thompson, who missed a two-footer on the final hole on Sunday that would have given her victory, was fourth in the rankings.

Instead Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn snatched the title with a 25-foot putt on the last. Sunday's win helped Ariya move up to fifth in the rankings.