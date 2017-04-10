Golf: Garcia wins Masters on first play-off hole
AUGUSTA: Sergio Garcia of Spain won the Masters on Sunday, defeating England's Justin Rose on the first playoff hole.
The match went to the extra hole after Rose and Garcia finished level on nine-under par 279 after four rounds. Garcia, seeking his first major title in 74 attempts, had missed a birdie putt for victory on the 18th hole.
