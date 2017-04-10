Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Golf: Garcia wins Masters on first play-off hole

The match went to the extra hole after Rose and Garcia finished level on nine-under par 279 after four rounds

  • Posted 10 Apr 2017 07:42
  • Updated 10 Apr 2017 07:50
Sergio Garcia of Spain tips his cap as he leaves the 18th green after finishing his third round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA: Sergio Garcia of Spain won the Masters on Sunday, defeating England's Justin Rose on the first playoff hole.

The match went to the extra hole after Rose and Garcia finished level on nine-under par 279 after four rounds. Garcia, seeking his first major title in 74 attempts, had missed a birdie putt for victory on the 18th hole.

- AFP/rw