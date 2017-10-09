Golf: Hatton holds off record-breaking Fisher to win Dunhill Links

File photo of Tyrrell Hatton of England during the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Aug 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images/AFP)
KINGSBARNS: England's Tyrrell Hatton became the first player to successfully defend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he shot a final-round 66 at St Andrews to retain the title on Sunday (Oct 8).

Hatton, who turns 26 next Saturday, did not drop a shot over his last 54 holes, a blistering run that gave him a second career Tour title and will lift him to 22nd in the world rankings.

He finished 24 under par overall to win by three strokes from record-breaker Ross Fisher.

England's Fisher produced a new Old Course record of an 11-under par 61 to finish in second place at 21-under par.

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson finished third after scoring 63 for 17-under par.

And four-time major winner Rory McIlroy ended his first winless season since 2008 with a last-day 72 for a distant share of 63rd place.

