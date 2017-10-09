Golf: Hatton holds off record-breaking Fisher to win Dunhill Links

KINGSBARNS: England's Tyrrell Hatton became the first player to successfully defend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he shot a final-round 66 at St Andrews to retain the title on Sunday (Oct 8).

Hatton, who turns 26 next Saturday, did not drop a shot over his last 54 holes, a blistering run that gave him a second career Tour title and will lift him to 22nd in the world rankings.

He finished 24 under par overall to win by three strokes from record-breaker Ross Fisher.

England's Fisher produced a new Old Course record of an 11-under par 61 to finish in second place at 21-under par.

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson finished third after scoring 63 for 17-under par.

And four-time major winner Rory McIlroy ended his first winless season since 2008 with a last-day 72 for a distant share of 63rd place.

