Golf: Henley rolls to Houston Open win, Masters berth

LOS ANGELES: Russell Henley powered to victory in the US PGA Tour Houston Open on Sunday (Apr 2) to secure the last invitation to the Masters.

Henley lit up the Golf Club of Houston course, firing 10 birdies in a seven-under-par 65.

His 20-under-par total of 268 gave him a three-shot triumph over overnight leader Kang Sung of South Korea, who had two birdies and two bogeys in his even-par 72 for 271.

Americans Luke List and Rickie Fowler shared third on 272, List carding a final-round 68 as Fowler signed for a two-under 70.

Henley began the day four shots off Kang's lead. He birdied five of his first eight holes and by the time he was done his double-bogey from a bunker at the par-three ninth was barely a blip in his round.

He had already pulled into a tie for the lead when he strung together three birdies in a row at the 13th, 14th and 15th. Henley added one more birdie before a finishing bogey that made no difference as Kang was unable to find a birdie on the back nine.

The third victory of Henley's career, and his first since 2014, earned him the final invitation to the Masters, the first major of the year that tees off on Thursday at Augusta National.