Golf: India's Kapur wins title at home event in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India's Shiv Kapur, playing on his home course in New Delhi, took an Asian tour title on Sunday (Nov 5) with four-under 68 on the fourth day of the Panasonic Open India tournament.

Kapur stayed three strokes ahead of the field dominated by other Indian golfers.

"I grew up playing golf here and told myself I got to win at the Delhi Golf Club one day. So no words can actually describe how I'm feeling right now," Kapur said in a statement.

"It's amazing to have two wins this year and I've to thank a lot of people for believing in me and supporting me. To be able to win in front of all my friends and family is wonderful," he added.

Seven golfers were tied at the second spot with 14-under 274 at finish, with American Paul Peterson (71) the only exception among other Indians.

Peterson, the 29-year-old southpaw from Arizona who won the Czech Masters last year, was tied with Kapur at the end of day's play on Saturday.

Peterson's efforts for his first Asian Tour title fell short on Sunday with three birdies and two bogeys.

The six Indians tied at the second spot of the $400,000 Asian Tour event were Karandeep Kochhar (66), SSP Chawrasia (69), Om Prakash Chouhan (69), Ajeetesh Sandhu (65), Sudhir Sharma (69) and Chiragh Kumar (64).