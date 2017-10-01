Golf: Malaysia's Green wins first Asian Tour title

TAIPEI: Malaysia's Gavin Green said the spirit of his recently deceased grandfather was with him as he finally claimed his first Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters after three runner-up three finishes this year.

Green carded one-under-par 71 in the final round for nine-under-par 279 and a two-shot win over a group including overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines.

Green, 23, said his thoughts were with his grandfather, who passed away after he finished second at a tournament in South Korea earlier this year.

"The defeat in Korea was hard on me. I was trying so hard but this is the game of golf. You can't force it," Green said.

"He really wanted to see me win and I really tried to win it for him in Korea. I didn't and he passed away. It was tough because he was in Malaysia.

"I think his death pushed me to try harder and win. He was definitely with me today."

Pagunsan, who closed with a two-over-par 74, finished joint second place with Brazil's Adilson Da Silva, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, South African Keith Horne.