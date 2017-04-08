Channel NewsAsia

Golf - McGirt making move at Augusta, top players eye leader Hoffman

  • Posted 08 Apr 2017 00:35
William McGirt of the U.S. chips on to the eighth green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. putts on the second green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson -
Danny Willett of England hits off the fourth tee in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
William McGirt of the U.S. reacts to missing a birdie putt on the eighth green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sergio Garcia of Spain putts on the second hole in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson -
Danny Willett of England reacts as he walks off the third green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Danny Willett of England chips to the second green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates a birdie putt on the third hole in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. hits off the third tee in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. looks over his putt on the second green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits of the third tee in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. reacts after making a birdie putt on the second green in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
AUGUSTA, Georgia: William McGirt erased an early bogey with two birdies to get within three strokes of overnight leader Charley Hoffman while top players looked to make a move on a chilly day at the U.S. Masters on Friday.

McGirt, who started the second round four shots back of the American journeyman, dropped a shot at the par-four first but quickly settled down with birdies on two of the next three holes before reaching the turn in one-under 35.

World number 52 Hoffman, who managed nine birdies during tough conditions in the opening round to storm to the top of the leaderboard, was even par through his first hole to remain seven under for the tournament.

Defending champion Danny Willett got his round off to a miserable start by firing a quadruple-bogey eight opening hole to drop to five over par for the tournament and now risks missing the cut at the year's first major.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who is seeking his maiden major title, birdied his first two holes to reach three under for the tournament.

Among the later starters were three-time champion Phil Mickelson, Australian Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Olympic champion Justin Rose.

(Editing by Andrew Bolton)

- Reuters