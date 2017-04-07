Channel NewsAsia

Golf - Palmer tribute pins making quick buck for Masters patrons

Commemorative pins honouring golfing great Arnold Palmer that were handed out to everyone attending the opening round of the U.S. Masters on Thursday were already appearing for sale online.

A number of "Arnie's Army" replica badges from the 1960s were already listed on online retailer eBay, with one seller seeking US$120 (96 pounds).

Palmer, who died in September at the age of 87, had a go-for-broke style that added to his appeal among his loyal fans, who became known as "Arnie's Army".

The white replica pins read "I am a member of Arnie's Army" in green writing with the Masters logo in the middle and the start date of the tournament at the bottom.

Palmer was honoured in a moving tribute prior to the start of Thursday's opening round during which his Green Jacket was laid across the back of a white lawn chair at the first tee.

- Reuters