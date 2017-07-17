Golf: Park Sung-hyun wins US Women's Open by two strokes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: South Korean Park Sung-hyun won the US Women's Open by two strokes at Trump National on Sunday for her first major championship.

The 23-year-old Park carded a closing five-under-par 67 to finish at 11-under 277, defeating 17-year-old South Korean amateur Choi Hye-jin by two strokes.

Deadlocked for the lead with Choi, Park sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th, the fourth and final birdie of the round on the day's hardest hole, then chipped inches from the cup at 18 and made par to secure the triumph.

In her US Women's Open debut last year, Park led by two shots after 36 holes but closed with back-to-back 74s and settled for a share of third.

Park's victory also marked her first LPGA triumph for a tour rookie who won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour last year, topping its money list.