Golf: Rahm romps to Irish Open title

PORTSTEWART: Jon Rahm fired a stunning seven-under-par final round of 65 to cruise to a six-shot victory in the Irish Open at Portstewart on Sunday (Jul 9).

The Spaniard avoided a two-stroke penalty early in his round on his way to joining the greats of Spanish golf, including the late Seve Ballesteros, in winning the tournament.

The 22-year-old Rahm was in a class of his own with two eagles and five birdies on the day as he finished on 24 under par overall.

His effort is a new tournament record and three strokes less than the previous mark that stood for 42 years.

Rahm was met by a rules official after an incident on the sixth green, but under new rules introduced after the controversy following the much-publicised Lexi Thompson penalty at the women's ANA Inspiration in April, was afforded a new benefit of the doubt.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay (65) and England's Matthew Southgate (66) shared second place on 18 under.

