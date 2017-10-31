Golf: Rose returns to top 10 after Shanghai triumph

PARIS: England's Justin Rose climbed seven places to sixth in the world rankings on Monday (Oct 30) after his stunning comeback victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai.

The 2013 US Open champion is at his highest ranking since the end of the 2015 season.

The 37-year-old took advantage of a Dustin Johnson meltdown on Sunday, although the American extended his lead as world number one despite blowing a six-shot lead in China.

Reigning US Open champion Brooks Koepka moved to a career-high mark of seventh after finishing tied for second with Johnson and Swede Henrik Stenson.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who has already ended his season, dropped three spots to ninth, his lowest ranking since May 2014.

World top 20:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 11.88 average points

2. Jordan Spieth (USA) 10.00

3. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.16

4. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 8.55

5. Jon Rahm (ESP) 7.63

6. Justin Rose (ENG) 6.86 (+7)

7. Brooks Koepka (USA) 6.58 (+4)

8. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 6.49 (+1)

9. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 6.44 (-3)

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.34 (-3)

11. Jason Day (AUS) 6.14 (-3)

12. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6.00 (-2)

13. Marc Leishman (AUS) 5.54 (-1)

14. Matt Kuchar (USA) 5.33

15. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.20

16. Alex Noren (SWE) 4.89

17. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 4.79

18. Pat Perez (USA) 4.59

19. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.43

20. Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 4.31 (+1)