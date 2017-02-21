Golf: Royal St George's to host 2020 British Open

LONDON: Royal St George's will host the 149th British Open in 2020, the tournament's organisers announced on Monday (Feb 20).

The Kent venue, which voted to admit women members two years ago, will stage the Open for the 15th time and the first since Darren Clarke's memorable victory in 2011.

Northern Ireland's Clarke held off Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson to lift the famous Claret jug on the course in Sandwich, south-east England.

"It was an unbelievable feeling to lift the Claret Jug and know that my name was displayed on the trophy alongside so many of the greatest players ever to play the game," Clarke said.

"The Open is what it is all about for me as a golfer and it is the championship I always dreamt of winning from when I first took up the game as a kid.

"I have so many wonderful memories from that week at Sandwich and I will be thrilled to go back there for The Open in three years' time."

The 2020 Open will be played from Jul 16-19, with players looking to follow in the footsteps of other Open winners at Royal St George's including Harry Vardon, Walter Hagen, Henry Cotton, Bobby Locke, Sandy Lyle and Greg Norman.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: "We are very much looking forward to the return of The Open to Royal St George's in 2020. The Open is a true celebration of sport and the global spotlight will fall once again on Sandwich.

"Royal St George's has produced a series of outstanding champion golfers over the last 120 years and it is a thrilling prospect for golf fans to see the greatest players competing on one of the world's finest links courses."