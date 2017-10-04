Golf: Schauffele is PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

LOS ANGELES: Xander Schauffele was named the USPGA Tour's Rookie of the Year on Tuesday (Oct 3) following a breakout season that included two wins and a top-10 finish at the US Open, the tour announced.

The 23-year-old from La Jolla, California, enjoyed a dazzling start to his life on the tour, winning the Greenbrier Classic in July before a victory in the Tour Championship in September.

The world number 32's win last month made him the first rookie ever to win the season-ending event at East Lake in Atlanta.

"Being recognised by your peers is one of the highest honours a player can receive, and Xander's win at the TOUR Championship during the FedExCup Playoffs capped off what had already been a remarkable rookie season," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

As well as his wins in the Greenbrier and Tour Championship, Schauffele posted a respectable challenges in the US Open, where he tied for fifth place. He missed the cut at the British Open but finished 20th in the PGA Championship.

He did not play at The Masters in April. In total he made four top-10 finishes and made 20 cuts over 28 starts this year.

