Golf: South Korea's Chang grabs playoff win in Korea Open

SEOUL: South Korean golfer Chang Yi-Keun clinched victory at OneAsia's Kolon Korea Open final round on Sunday (Jun 4), defeating overnight leader Kim Gi-Whan in a thrilling three-hole aggregate playoff.

Chang, world ranked 533rd, earned his breakthrough win with a cumulative score of 12 on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

"I made a mistake at the 14th hole that led to a double bogey," the 23-year-old said. "However, I thought that there were many holes left and I tried to think as positively as possible."

Chang, who pocketed a cheque for US$270,000, added: "It's great to get the win."

Kim, who entered the final round in the lead, matched Chang's par on the 16th but bogeyed the next and double bogeyed the 18th for a total of 15.

Chang, two shots adrift of compatriot Kim at the start of the match, birdied the final three holes in regulation play to card a 70 while Kim matched Chang's birdies on 17 and 18 for a battling one over 72.

They were tied on seven under 277, one stroke ahead of last year's runner-up Choi Jin-Ho with 65.

Chang and Kim earned spots in The Open at Royal Birkdale next month with Sunday's result.