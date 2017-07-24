Golf: Spieth, Kuchar neck and neck at turn in British Open final round

SOUTHPORT, United Kingdom: Matt Kuchar went level with a shaky Jordan Spieth at the top of the British Open leaderboard as the duo reached the turn in the final round at Royal Birkdale on Sunday (Jul 23).

Spieth led by three overnight on 11 under par after not dropping a shot in a third round of 65. But on Sunday he wobbled his way round the front nine, with three bogeys in his first four holes.

He birdied the 5th and then recorded three straight pars, only to drop another shot at the 9th and go back to eight-under.

Kuchar, -8 overnight, also looked a little nervous as he birdied the 2nd before bogeys at the 3rd and difficult 6th.

He was two behind coming down the 9th, but holed a putt for birdie while Spieth bogeyed, leaving the two level on-8.

Behind them, China's Li Haotong roared up to third on the leaderboard after a stunning seven-under-par round of 63 left him at six-under overall.

England's Matthew Southgate and Australia's Marc Leishman both shot 65 to sit in the clubhouse at four under par.