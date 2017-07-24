Golf: Spieth levels with Kuchar in British Open after 13th hole drama

SOUTHPORT, United Kingdom: Jordan Spieth recovered from dramatic scenes at the 13th hole in the final round of the British Open on Sunday (Jul 23) to go level with Matt Kuchar on eight under par with a birdie at 14.

Spieth's wayward tee shot at the par-four 13th left him in unplayable rough and, after a long debate with officials, the American took a drop and played his third shot from the adjacent practice ground.

He did superbly well just to make bogey, his fifth of the day, before a birdie at the short 14th, where he nearly holed his tee shot.

From 11 under par overnight, that left him on eight-under, level with the slightly steadier Kuchar, who started the back nine with five consecutive pars.

Behind them, China's Li Haotong roared up to third on the leaderboard after a stunning seven-under-par round of 63 left him at six-under overall.

Rory McIlroy grabbed an eagle at the long 17th on his way to a 67 as he entered the clubhouse on five-under.