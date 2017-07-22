Golf: Spieth strikes to create gap atop British Open leaderboard

SOUTHPORT, United Kingdom: Jordan Spieth holed a putt for eagle at the long 15th hole to move to seven under par in the second round of the British Open on Friday (Jul 21), extending his lead over the rest of the field.

Spieth, one of three joint leaders overnight on five-under, had dropped back to -4 at the turn on a wet and miserable afternoon at Royal Birkdale.

But in an eventful back nine, he produced back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 despite some wayward play at times, before a bogey at the par-3 14th and then an eagle three at the next hole.

His fellow American Matt Kuchar, another of the overnight leaders, posted a second-round 71 to sit in the clubhouse on four under par, with England's Ian Poulter on three-under after a 70.

Brooks Koepka, the US Open champion who also shot 65 on Thursday, had bogeys at the 6th and 13th holes to drop back to three-under, level with England's Richard Bland.

Richie Ramsay of Scotland is in the clubhouse on two under par.