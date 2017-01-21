Golf: Storm disrupts Singapore Open 3rd round

SINGAPORE: Australia's Adam Scott was among four players tied for the lead at the Singapore Open on Saturday (Jan 21) when a tropical storm and fading light forced the suspension of the third round.

Already behind schedule after Southeast Asia's fickle weather disrupted the opening day, the storm left Asian Tour officials scrambling to finish the US$1 million tournament on time.

Organisers face the possibility of a Monday finish after heavy rain resulted in more long delays at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Thunder and lightning caused a three-and-a-half-hour delay and of the 77 players who made the cut, only 45 completed their third rounds, leaving the remaining 32 to return to the course early on Sunday to finish where they left off.

"It's one of those unfortunate days - stop and start, and kind of tricky conditions at the end there," said Scott. "Unfortunately I dropped a shot, but I'm still in the mix, so it's not too bad and I'm in good shape."

The players did manage to get back on course after ground staff drained the greens of surface water and made some repairs to the bunkers, but play was again halted when darkness fell.

Scott, playing in the final group, was on the 14th hole when play was abandoned for the day in drizzling rain.

Already a three-time winner of the Singapore Open, he was locked in a four-way share of the lead with his playing partner, South Korean-born American Han Seung-su, and Thai pair Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Phachara Khongwatmai, who managed to complete their rounds to share the clubhouse lead.

Tirawat charged up the leaderboard with a superb round of five-under 66, the best of the day, that featured an eagle three on the fourth hole and four birdies on the back nine.

"I am very happy with how I finished. It wasn't easy out there, especially with the rain," said Tirawat, who only secured his Asian Tour card last week after going through qualifying school.

Han, who led after the second round, surrendered his place at the top of the leaderboard when he double bogeyed the third hole but pulled one shot back on the fourth to stay in contention while Pharachat birdied the last to sign for a 67 just before the hooter sounded to stop play.

"I'm glad I managed to finish the round as that would give me some extra rest for tomorrow," Parachat said. "It was pretty tough out there with the rain but I'm happy to sink that last birdie to bring me to the top."

Scott held the outright lead at nine-under at the turn but the 2013 US Masters champion dropped back to minus eight when he three-putted the 12th hole after hitting his approach to the fringe of the green.