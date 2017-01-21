Golf: Storm disrupts Singapore Open 3rd round

SINGAPORE: Australia's Adam Scott was among four players tied for the lead at the Singapore Open on Saturday (Jan 21) when a tropical storm and fading light forced the suspension of the third round.

Already behind schedule after Southeast Asia's fickle weather disrupted the opening day, the storm left Asian Tour officials scrambling to finish the US$1 million tournament on time.

Organisers face the possibility of a Monday finish after heavy rain resulted in more long delays at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Almost half of the 77 players who made the cut were unable to finish their third rounds after thunder and lightning caused a three and a half hour delay.

The players did manage to get back on course after ground staff drained the greens of surface water and made some repairs to the bunkers, but play was again halted when darkness fell.

Scott, playing in the final group, was on the 14th hole when play was abandoned for the day in drizzling rain. Already a three-time winner of the Singapore Open, he was locked in a four-way share of the lead with his playing partner, South Korean-born American Han Seung-su, and Thai pair Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Phacha Khongwatmai, who managed to complete their rounds to share the clubhouse lead.

Kaewsiribandit charged up the leaderboard with a superb round of five-under 66, featuring an eagle three on the fourth hole and four birdies on the back nine, while Khongwatmai signed for a 67.

Scott held the outright lead at nine-under at the turn but the 2013 US Masters champion dropped back to minus eight when he three-putted the 12th hole after hitting his approach to the fringe of the green.

Han, who led after the second round, surrendered his place at the top of the leaderboard when he double bogeyed the third hole but pulled one shot back on the fourth to stay in contention.