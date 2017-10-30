Golf: Thailand's Panuphol wins Indonesia Open

JAKARTA: Thailand's Panuphol Pittayarat completed a total of 25 holes on Sunday (Oct 29) to secure victory and a US$54,000 cheque in the rain-interrupted Indonesia Open.

The 24-year-old ended with a five-stroke lead and moves up to 14th place in the Order of Merit.

Panuphol, 24, was leading on Saturday before the event was suspended due to heavy rain.

He returned on Sunday morning to finish the remaining seven holes from his third round, finishing with a five-under-par 67 to lead by three shots heading into the final round.

Panuphol traded three birdies against a bogey for an outward 34, grabbing just a one-shot edge over compatriot Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, who closed in with four birdies, at the turn.

But Panuphol pulled ahead with three straight birdies from the 10th hole before adding two more birdies in his final five holes for a last-round 65 and a total of 23-under-par 265 at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

"I tried to play every hole the same way and not think about the result and it works!" he said in comments supplied by the Asian Tour. "I will keep that mentality going into the next couple of tournaments."

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit ended second with a second straight 67 but said he was pleased.

"I am very happy. I know Panuphol is a very good player so I just played my own game and I tried my best. My putting on my back nine was not very good, but overall, I did well," he said.