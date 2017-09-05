Golf: Thomas beats Spieth by three shots at TPC Boston

Justin Thomas rode a couple of lucky breaks to become the first five-time champion on the PGA Tour this season when he won the Dell Technologies Championship in Massachusetts on Monday.

Thomas emerged from a three-way tussle to beat fellow American Jordan Spieth by three strokes at TPC Boston, with Australian Marc Leishman another shot back in third place.

Thomas carded 66 to finish at 17-under-par 267, while Spieth bogeyed the last to shoot 67.

Leishman, who led by two shots with nine holes left, faded with a 70.

Thomas struck a tree with his tee shot at the 10th hole but had an unobstructed view of the green, and later received a free drop from heavy rough at the 16th hole when a sprinkler head interfered with his stance. He parred both holes.