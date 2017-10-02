Golf: USA clinch Presidents Cup over Internationals

JERSEY CITY: The United States clinched their 10th Presidents Cup on Sunday (Oct 1), polishing off a battling International team whose fate was sealed over three prior days.

The win was in the bag when Daniel Berger went 3 up with three to play against South Korean Kim Si-Woo - assuring himself of at least half a point to go with the half-point gained by Kevin Chappell with a halved match against Marc Leishman.

Three dominant days against the Internationals had sent the Americans into Sunday's 12 singles matches needing only one point to win.

By the time Berger wrapped up his 2 & 1 victory over Kim, victories for Aussie Jason Day and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were irrelevant and it was certain that US President Donald Trump would be presenting the trophy to the home side on Sunday evening.

"What a feeling," said Berger, who was informed by US captain Steve Stricker at the 16th that the United States had clinched it.

"Strick came up to me on 16 and told me the half a point was good enough. And then I just wanted to close out that match. It was an amazing week, and I feel excited for everyone on the team."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump arrived at Liberty National Golf Club - some 30 miles from his home at his Trump National Bedminster resort - just in time to see a US team described by International captain Nick Price as a "juggernaut" seal the win.



He watched for awhile from the glass-walled clubhouse at the 14th green, along with US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and former commissioner Tim Finchem.



Price's men at least made sure Trump wouldn't see the Americans become the first team to win every session.



"We all knew the guys were going to come out firing today to try and get a victory or to get a point for the team," said South African Louis Oosthuizen, a 1-up winner over Patrick Reed. "In the 18 matches before today it's only 3.5 points, so I think everyone was anxious to get more points on the board."