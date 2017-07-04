Golf: Woods released from programme, to continue treatment

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Tiger Woods says he has finished a programme to help him manage his medications, following his arrest in May for impaired driving.

Woods said he would move forward with his next round of treatment to ease back pain and sleep issues with the help of his physician and relatives.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive programme," the golfing icon wrote on Monday on his Twitter account. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

Woods did not provide any details of the treatment or type of programme and did not say when he expected to return to golf.

Woods was arrested on May 29 near his Florida home for impaired driving.

A breathalyser test showed no sign of alcohol but a police video showed Woods struggling to answer questions and he said later he did not realise how prescription drugs he was taking might interact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woods made a comeback from back surgery in December in the Bahamas but has played only twice this year, missing the cut at Torrey Pines and withdrawing from the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic in February.

In April, Woods announced he had undergone his fourth back operation since 2014 to ease back and leg pain and would miss the remainder of the season.

Woods, whose 79 career PGA Tour wins are three shy of Sam Snead's all-time record, has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open and has not won any event since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.