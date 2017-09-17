Golovkin and Alvarez draw middleweight world title fight

Sport

Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fought to a draw in their middleweight world championship title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Sep 15, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin pose for photos during weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena. PHOTO: Reuters/ Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS: Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fought to a draw in their middleweight world championship title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kazakh Golovkin and Mexican Alvarez each got the nod from one judge, while the third declared it a 114-114 draw. Golovkin, who landed more punches overall, remains unbeaten over his career.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters