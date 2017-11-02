Gomez, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham win first England call-ups

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England have called up the uncapped Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for their friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley this month, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Abraham and Loftus-Cheek, who are both Chelsea players out on loan at Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively, have broken into the Gareth Southgate's senior squad on the back of some impressive performances in the Premier League.

Striker Abraham has scored four of Swansea's seven league goals this season, while midfielder Loftus-Cheek has made six appearances for Crystal Palace despite missing some games with a thigh injury.

Defender Gomez, who has rebounded well since returning from a 15-month layoff with a ligament injury in January, started seven league games for Liverpool this season.

"We're in a position now where we've qualified for the World Cup and we always wanted to look at the team and how we want it to evolve," Southgate said in a statement.

"This is an opportunity to look at new players and a different way of playing and I think the beauty of my position is that I know the young players in the system."

Manchester United's Ashley Young, who last played for his country in September 2013, was recalled for his impressive run under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, while full back Danny Rose and Jamie Vardy returned from injury.

Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling were not included in the 25-man squad.

England host World Cup holders Germany on Nov. 10 and Brazil four days later.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham United - loan from Manchester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace - loan from Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Harry Winks (Tottenham).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Swansea City - loan from Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).

